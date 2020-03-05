A Mid-Michigan police officer is being praised for some keen detective skills.
Thursday, Grand Blanc Township Police Officer Jon Strom was sent to a hit-and-run crash in the Concord Green Subdivision.
A homeowner found his yard, landscaping and mailbox had been destroyed by a vehicle which had left the scene.
Strom found a fluid trail leading away from the scene and followed it until it ended.
Through an investigation he was able to find the suspect vehicle and talk to the driver.
Officers said the driver confessed, was arrested and ticketed.
While Strom might not be a detective, the department said he’s well on his way.
