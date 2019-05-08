They don’t wear a Stetson, but some Mid-Michigan police officers got to put their cowboy skills to the test on Wednesday.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department was called out to Belsay Road on May 8 for a cow in traffic.
The township said the officers used their limited roping skills and corralled the wayward bovine.
Good job officers!
