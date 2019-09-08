Officers hone their motorcycle skills through Bikes on the Bricks event

Bikes on the Bricks is over, but the impact of the festival will be long-lasting.
A fun event for spectators provides valuable on the job training for police.
“Oh, it feels fantastic. Flint is so welcoming, and the hospitality is phenomenal,” said Andrew Hinds, a police constable from Ontario, Canada.
Hinds is one of the dozens of motorcycle officers taking part in the Bikes on the Bricks Police Motorcycle Training seminar.
On Sunday, Sept. 8, the police skills competition was held in downtown Flint.
It’s the 13th annual event that has become well known throughout the United States and Canada.
Hinds said he is thrilled to be here.
“There’s quite a few Canadian officers. There’s quite a few American officers and we’re just a great big family. It doesn’t matter which side of the border we’re competing from, everybody is helping each other out,” Hinds said.
Same goes for Jon Strom. The Grand Blanc Township officer said the competition ultimately helps officers on the road.
“We go fast, we go slow. A lot of times we gotta wiggle these things through a tight area and to be able to have that control of your vehicle at all time is paramount,” Strom said.
For their part, Strom and Hinds said they’re glad to put on a good show while honing their skills.
“We have a great time and the sportsmanship is great the camaraderie is great here,” Strom said. “We all learn from each other.”
“There’s some stiff competition out here, so I’d be happy to take second place to some of these guys,” Hinds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.