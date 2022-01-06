Authorities in Flint are asking for your help while they search for a missing man.
Frankie Lee Buckley, 60, was reported missing on Sept. 29. He’s described as 6’2”, 175 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. Police say he has a tattoo on his forearm and walks with a limp due to a previous car crash.
Anyone with information on Buckley’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer Hughley at the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6824.
