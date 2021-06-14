The City of Grand Blanc Police Department is investigating an assault that happened at Fun Fest over the weekend.
About 7 p.m. on June 11, police officers were notified by a security guard at the festival of two young men who had been assaulted by another group of men.
Officers on the scene investigated the incident and detained a few suspects who were later released after it was determined they were not involved in the assault, police said.
Officers discovered this assault was in retaliation of another incident one year ago.
The victim refused medical attention by EMS but went to the hospital to check injuries on their own, police said, adding no other reports were made to police.
Anyone with questions or further information can contact Det. Ryan Rouse at 810-694-1111.
