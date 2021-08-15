Officers in Bay City are investigating a shooting after dispatch received a call from a victim, saying he had been shot.
Officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to reports of gunshots on the 500 block of East John Street. Upon arrival, they located a 34-year-old Saginaw man in the 300 block of Euclid Ave with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Covenant Hospital and is stable condition.
Evidence was located at the scene, and it is unclear what caused the shooting according to police.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
