Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are looking for a white SUV they believe was involved in a shooting on Sunday.
KDPS said a shots fired call came into the station on Sunday, Aug. 23 at about 11:02 a.m.
According to the report, a shooting happened near the 1000 block of N. Rose St.
When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the road and obtained information that someone had been shot.
According to KDPS, an adult male arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred during the shooting.
KDPS is looking for a small white SUV that the shots were fired from.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269-337-8120, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, or online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.
