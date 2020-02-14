Officers have taken one person into custody who is accused of stealing items out of vehicles.
The Richland Township Police Department said the reported incidents happened in the area of Gratiot Road, between St. Mary’s Drive and Brennan Road.
Police have unclaimed property with no known victims.
If you are missing something from your vehicle and live in the area, call the police department at (989) 642-5707.
You will need to describe the missing property to officers to reclaim it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.