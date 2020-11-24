Saginaw Police have rescued a woman being held against her will.
On Nov. 23 at 7:29 p.m., Saginaw Police Officers were in the 2400 block of Davenport when a vehicle drove past them. A woman in the back seat opened the door and screamed out “HELP ME, I NEED HELP!”
The officers said they recognized a potential kidnapping or human trafficking situation and tried to stop the vehicle near Davenport and Bay Roads.
The driver took off, north on Bay with officers chasing behind. Officers said the vehicle continued north on Bay into Bay County and got onto southbound I-75.
Officers lost track of the vehicle, but a short time later a Saginaw Police officer found the vehicle on southbound I-675 and once again tried to stop it. The driver took off again and got off on Hill Street.
The chase came to an end at the dead end of Westervelt Road in Zilwaukee.
That’s when officers said the man behind the wheel ran off, but he was taken into custody after a short chase.
The 25-year-old woman in the backseat was found safe and unharmed. Officers said it was a domestic violence situation and the woman told investigators she was held against her will and afraid for her safety.
Chief Robert Ruth indicated that he is very proud of the officers from Saginaw and others that assisted with bringing this potential deadly situation to a safe resolution.
Charges are pending with the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.