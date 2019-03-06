A suspect remains at large after a Bay County gas station was robbed Wednesday night.
It happened about 7 p.m. at the Admiral gas station at 212 S. Euclid.
A male walked into the gas station and demanded the clerk give him all the money in the till, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said, adding a weapon was not seen.
After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot.
Cunningham described the suspect as a white man in his mid-30s, about 5'7" - 5'8" with a medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.
A Michigan State Police chopper, deputies from the Bay County Sheriff's Department and a K-9 unit were searching for the suspect.
