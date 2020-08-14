Officers are searching for a police imposter in Metamora Township.
Police were sent to the area of S. Lapeer Road and Dryden Road on Thursday evening, Aug. 13 at 11:35 p.m.
The victim, a 22-year-old man, said he was stopped by what he believed was a police vehicle with no markings on S. Lapeer Road, just south of Dryden Road.
A man approached the victim’s driver side door wearing tan tactical pants, a black tactical long sleeve shirt, black boots, and had a gun belt with a yellow Taser and handgun.
According to police, the suspect asked the victim for his driver’s license, proof of insurance, and registration.
The victim told police he immediately felt something wasn’t right and said he would provide the information after calling 911.
Going back to his vehicle, the suspect left northbound on S. Lapeer Road.
Police said the victim described the imposter as a 30-year-old man with short dark hair, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, and was clean-shaven.
The imposter was driving a black, newer Dodge Charger with black rims, a police light bar on top of the vehicle with red and blue lights, and a push bumper with red and blue lights, according to the victim.
The victim said the vehicle also had protective bars on the back driver and passenger side windows with multiple antennas on the trunk.
It has a possible partial plate that reads DC33.
Anyone with information on the suspect, has seen this vehicle, or has been stopped by this imposter is asked to call the Metamora Township Police Department.
