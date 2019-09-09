University Police are reminding everyone to stay vigilant after an assault on the University of Michigan Flint campus.
University Department of Public Safety Officers said just after 8 p.m. a man approached someone in the William S White parking lot on campus.
The victim said he tried to grab things and then assaulted the victim, according to officers.
The suspect was seen leaving the scene, headed northbound on Saginaw Street, officers said.
The man was described as thin, 5-foot 10-inches tall and wearing a long white T-shirt.
Officers said no weapon was seen or indicated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Public Safety at (810) 762-3333.
