Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.
On Sunday, Dec. 6 at 7:11 p.m. officers from the Flint Police Department were sent to the intersection of Lippincott Boulevard and S. Dort Highway.
When they arrived, police found one victim, a 52-year-old man, inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Hurley Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Police believe the male suspect left the scene in a silver passenger vehicle.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information about this crime is asked to call Tpr. Elizabeth Wickersham at (616) 690-7045 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.