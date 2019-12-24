Saginaw officers give back for Christmas
Source: Saginaw Police Department

Saginaw area police officers came together Tuesday to bring holiday cheer to children in the hospital.

Saginaw Police and Saginaw Township Police officers visited the Covenant Hospital Pediatrics Unit with large presents in tow.

Massive stuffed animals were given out to children that are spending the holiday in the hospital.

