A Mid-Michigan community is coming together to vote on whether or not they should support state lawmakers ban on harvesting or selling gamefish.
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, TV5 reported that a new bill in Lansing would make harvesting or selling yellow perch fish in Michigan illegal.
It appears the bill could have a great impact on the state’s economic and ecological future.
People opposing the bill said it will hurt local eateries who serve perch and other gamefish. Proponents of the bills said it will improve Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources ability to monitor commercial fishing, harvest, reporting, and sales. This would also create a clear and modern set of regulations that will contribute to improved fisheries management and enforcement.
Bay City unanimously passed a resolution supporting these bills earlier in 2019.
Leaders in Bangor Township are considering whether or not they’ll do the same.
TV5 spoke with Bangor Township’s Supervisor Glenn Rowley about a possible vote on a resolution at the board meeting tonight. He thinks it going to be a hard decision to make because he fishes as well.
“This is one of the tough ones because hey, we love our fisherman and I fish myself. We also love our Friday Walleye dinners. So, somewhere we have to find out where we can all get along and pardon the pun, there’s plenty of fish in the sea. Hopefully, we can come to some sort of compromise in Lansing on these,” Rowley said.
It is not clear when or if state lawmakers will vote on the proposed measures.
The meeting for Bangor Township will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the township hall.
