It has been a focus of the State Legislature for months, now it's a reality.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill One in to law in a ceremony at 10:05 a.m. this morning, Thursday, May 30, at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.
The legislation passed in special session last week.
The bill is designed to save drivers money by:
• Guaranteeing lower rates for drivers for eight years;
• Protecting people’s choice to pick their own Personal Injury Protection (PIP) options with coinciding PIP rate reductions, offering unlimited coverage (10% PIP reduction), $500K coverage (20% PIP reduction), $250K coverage (35% PIP reduction), $50K coverage for Medicaid eligible recipients (45% PIP reduction), or a complete opt out for seniors or anyone with sufficient private insurance (100% PIP reduction).
• Increasing consumer protections by banning companies from using non-driving factors, such as ZIP code, FICO score, gender, marital status, occupation, education attainment, and homeownership, to set rates.
• Setting fee schedules for hospitals and providers to prevent overcharging for auto-related injuries.
Senate Bill One replaces Michigan's current law that has been in place since 1973. The law will take effect in July, 2020.
So-called "No Fault" auto insurance provided unlimited medical benefits for accident victims. Critic say it also contributed to the most expensive car insurance premiums in the nation.
The Insurance Alliance of Michigan, Executive Director Tricia Kinley issued the following statement:
“We applaud the Legislature and the governor on this historic bipartisan legislation, which takes a major step forward in terms of fixing Michigan’s broken, outdated auto no-fault system. We look forward to working with the Legislature and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services to build upon this to ensure cost savings go to Michigan drivers instead of the special interests opposed to reform. We are prepared to help fix several technical and drafting issues in the bill to ensure consumers – and not medical providers and trial lawyers – reap the benefits of these historic reforms.”
