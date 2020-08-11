The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control seized 54 dogs last week.
Director Bonnie Kanicki said that 18 dogs were seized on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and 26 the next day. She said they also seized 10 dogs on Thursday from an unrelated investigation.
Kanicki said of the 44 dogs seized under the two search warrants, six needed urgent medical care.
According to Kanicki, all the dogs are recovering well. She said 34 of the 44 dogs were vet checked and have since moved to the following shelters:
- Bay County Animal Services
- Humane Society of Saginaw County
- Humane Society of Midland County
- Great Lakes Bay Animal Society
- Undercover Angels Animal Rescue of Saginaw County
Kanicki said the investigation into the seized animals is ongoing. She said they are waiting on MSU to send results of the deceased animals to the Saginaw County Prosecutors office. At that time if charges are necessary, they will be filed.
