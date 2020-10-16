One person is dead after an early morning fire in Fenton on Friday.
The fire broke out at a home in the 800 block of W. Shiawassee Avenue about 5:50 a.m.
There were two occupants inside the home when crews arrived, the Fenton Fire Department said.
One person died and the other was able to escape uninjured, the department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
