Health officials say some Michigan patients who had a test used to help evaluate for constipation or incontinence should consider being tested for HIV and hepatitis.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued an administrative complaint against Dr. Roger D. Beyer. The complaint alleges some devices used in procedures were improperly used on multiple patients and cleaned inconsistently.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking comment from Beyer at a Kalamazoo office.

The Health and Human Services department says it hasn't received any reports of bloodborne disease related to the Kalamazoo practices of Urological Solutions of Michigan or Women's Health Care Specialists. The state says the devices at issue also can be used in pelvic muscle rehabilitation.

