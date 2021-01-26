Genesee County officials are ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine to more residents, but they need more vaccines from the state.
"Once again, the problem that we had this week is the same problem that we have now is how many vaccines can we get,” Genesee County Commissioner Chairman Mark Young said.
Young, commission chairman and a member of the COVID-19 task force, said they have vaccinated more than 4,000 people in Genesee County.
This week he said that number could almost double.
The problem with doing even more depends on getting the vaccines in the first place.
"We keep asking the state for more and then we get a number usually less than what we’ve requested from the state,” Young said. “And the state is still having issues trying to get them from the feds.”
He said there are more than 30,000 people in the county who are registered and want the vaccine and more could be coming.
Dr. Pamela Hackert, Genesee County’s medical health officer, said the way they are distributed is changing to help those more impacted by the virus and will start being delivered to areas with higher populations.
"We will start to get a certain amount given to us, and from there if we desire, we can redistribute them to other areas in our county,” Hacker said.
She said out of all the vaccines administered, only one person has experienced an allergic reaction and was taken to the hospital.
But that is one person out of the thousands that have gotten it. Young said they are ready to get the vaccine in more arms.
"In the last two weeks we have successfully run multiple sites throughout the county,” Young said. “We’ve proven that we do have the ability to deliver the vaccines that we receive.”
