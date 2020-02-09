Michigan State Police and Saginaw City Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Saginaw.
The shooting was paged out by Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 10:40 a.m.
According to the alert, the shooting happened at 626 Sheridan Rd.
TV is on the way, we will update you as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.