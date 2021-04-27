Firefighters continue to extinguish a prescribed fire in Iosco County.
The Brittle Fire, located on the Huron Shores Ranger District of the Huron-Manistee National Forests, is at 5,781 acres and is at 45% containment. The U.S. Forest Service estimates the blaze should be fully contained by April 30.
The fire happened on nearly all Forest Service land. According to the Forest Service, no structures were lost, and no injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are strengthening containment lines around the fire perimeter as well as patrolling for hotspots and hazard trees along roads and trails. With the warmer and drier weather on Tuesday, crews will patrol for possible sparks from burning snags.
Crews will be assessing rehabilitation needs and taking inventory of areas impacted by heavy equipment dozer lines, road and trail access impediments, and damaged signs and fencing.
Fire information boards will give an update and a map at the Lumberman's Monument Visitor Center later Tuesday.
The Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team assumed command of the Brittle Fire on April 26, which brought additional operational and logistical support to the incident.
All evacuation warnings for area residents have been lifted. The public is asked to be on high alert for moving fire equipment and personnel along roadways. Residents are encouraged to stay away from the fire area to give firefighters the space they need to work safely.
