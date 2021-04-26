Firefighters are still working to extinguish a wildfire in Iosco County.
The Brittle Fire, located on the Huron Shores Ranger District of the Huron-Manistee National Forests, is about 5,600 acres and is at 40 percent containment. The U.S. Forest Service estimates the blaze should be fully contained by April 30.
Firefighters are taking advantage of the cooler weather by strengthening containment lines around the fire perimeter as well as patrolling for hotspots and hazard trees along roads and trails.
Crews are expected to continue to improve and extend control lines around the fire’s perimeter and start assessing rehabilitation needs. They will be taking inventory of areas impacted by heavy equipment dozer lines, road and trail access impediments, and damaged signs and fencing.
The Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team assumed command of the Brittle Fire on April 26, which brought additional operational and logistical support to the incident.
All evacuation warnings for area residents have been lifted. The public is asked to be on high alert for moving fire equipment and personnel along roadways. Residents are encouraged to stay away from the fire area to give firefighters the space they need to work safely.
