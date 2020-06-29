Transformers invade Dream Cruise

 

 Source: Billy Brown

The 26th Annual Woodward Dream Cruise is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 29.

The cruise was scheduled for Saturday, August 15.

Officials said that public health concerns caused by COVID-19 have caused all community events planned for the 26th annual cruise to be canceled.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.