The 26th Annual Woodward Dream Cruise is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The announcement was made on Monday, June 29.
The cruise was scheduled for Saturday, August 15.
Officials said that public health concerns caused by COVID-19 have caused all community events planned for the 26th annual cruise to be canceled.
For more information, click here.
