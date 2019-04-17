Health officials are reporting two more measles cases in the Detroit area and say one of the people may have exposed others in new parts of the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday the new cases of the highly contagious disease were in Oakland County and Detroit, bringing the state's 2019 total to 42. Most are in Oakland County.
The new cases had possible exposure locations on certain recent days at a gas station in Lansing, a hotel in Grand Rapids, in the Detroit suburb of Oak Park and in the southeastern Michigan city of Ypsilanti.
Exposure locations for both cases are as follows:
- April 10, Beis Chabad of North Oak Park, 15401 West 10 Mile Road, Oak Park, 7:45 –10 p.m.
- April 11, Beis Chabad of North Oak Park, 15401 West 10 Mile Road, Oak Park 7:45 –10 p.m.
- April 11, Speedway Gas Station, 6041 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- April 12, Baymont by Wyndham Grand Rapids Airport, 2873 Kraft Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, approximately 12 – 3 a.m.
- April 12, BP Gas Station, 1166 Encorse Road, Ypsilanti 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- April 12, Urgent Care Med Express 3100 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, 1 – 6 p.m.
- April 12, Congregation B’Nai Israel, 15400 West 10 Mile, Oak Park, 5 – 7:30 p.m.
- April 13, Beis Chabad of North Oak Park, 15401 W 10 Mile Rd, Oak Park 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated if they haven't received the vaccine in the past. The number of cases in Michigan is the highest since 65 in 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.