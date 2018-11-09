The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed 15 cases of measles in Michigan so far in 2018, the highest level the state has seen since 1994 when 26 cases were reported.
Measles is a respiratory infection that can result in hospitalization, pneumonia, encephalitis and death.
The illness has a 10–21-day incubation period and initially presents with a high fever, red eyes, cough, runny nose, photophobia and is followed by a red, raised body rash starting on the head and face that then progresses to the rest of the body.
As of Oct. 6, 142 measles cases have been confirmed throughout the U.S. with many of the cases connected to international travel.
Measles outbreaks have been reported throughout western Europe including in Romania, France, Greece and Italy.
Just this week the Oakland County Health Division warned that two measles cases were confirmed, with the people arriving on a flight to Detroit Metro Airport.
Because measles is easily spread, vaccination is the best protection against the disease, according to the MDHHS.
“The increases in measles cases being reported drives home the importance of being up-to-date on vaccines,” said Dr. Eden Wells, MDHHS Chief Medical Executive. “Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from the harmful, sometimes deadly consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles.”
