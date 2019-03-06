IMAGE: Ashly Brackney
Source: STING

Investigators said crystal meth, money, and packing supplies were seized from a Houghton Lake home.

The Strike Team Enforcement Gang (STING) served a search warrant at the home on March 4.

Investigators said they found two ounces of crystal meth, money, and those packing supplies.

A 33-year-old suspect, Ashly Brackney, was arrested and charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug house.

