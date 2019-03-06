Investigators said crystal meth, money, and packing supplies were seized from a Houghton Lake home.
The Strike Team Enforcement Gang (STING) served a search warrant at the home on March 4.
Investigators said they found two ounces of crystal meth, money, and those packing supplies.
A 33-year-old suspect, Ashly Brackney, was arrested and charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.