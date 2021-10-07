Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Michigan will pay higher prevailing wages on state construction projects, three years after republican lawmakers repealed a long-standing law that required better pay.
Prevailing wages are the average wage paid to similarly employed workers in a specific occupation.
"It's letting those skilled, trained professionals get to the jobs that they deserve to be at," said Clint Steele, President of the Northern Michigan Building Trades Council and the business representative for Local Union 85.
Steele supports Gov. Whitmer's order that contractors pay union rates for state construction projects.
"Why pay more for the same?” said Jimmy Greene, CEO and President of Associated Builders and Contractors Michigan.
Greene opposes Whitmer’s order. It comes three years after republican lawmakers repealed Michigan’s decades-old "Prevailing Wage" law.
The decision has union leaders and non-union contractors at odds.
"It's a step in the right direction. Under the Snyder administration it was taken away, when in fact it shouldn't have been. It really helps the men and women of the labor force in Michigan," Steele said.
"Why pay more for the same? We're not sacrificing quality, we're not sacrificing pricing, we're not sacrificing anything, quite frankly, to build the state's buildings," Greene said.
Greene calls the move an "illegal act" that ultimately will increase the cost of construction.
"Everybody is still doing the same kind of work they've always done. It's simply what people are paying for. And when I say people, I mean taxpayers," Greene said.
Steele said a prevailing wage helps ensure a knowledgeable workforce.
"I'd say it's the opposite, matter of fact. There's been reports done in other states that show it's actually cost savings to the taxpayers to have it done prevailing wage. Ensuring that you have the highly skilled, trained professionals there from the get-go," Steele said.
Greene said ABC Michigan plans to challenge Whitmer's order in court.
"Use our legal resources, to make sure that she knows that this a line that she simply cannot cross," Greene said.
