“This is a city that has been ravaged by inequality,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha. “That needs further and further investment and resources.”
Today, Dr. Mona is urging Flint residents to register as well tell legislatures to extend funding for it.
The Flint Registry was created by congress and signed into law in 2016. Current funding for the registry will expire in 2021 unless the senate acts.
Hanna-Attisha says the 20 minute registration can connect people impacted by the water crisis to resources all across the community like medical treatment and food.
“Based on that survey, we determine if families are eligible for resources and connections,” said Hanna-Attisha.
Congressman Dan Kildee joined in to help raise awareness.
“This is the mechanism that connections people in this community to services and help that they need,” said Kildee.
The U.S. House of Representatives wants to provide $10 million for the continued operation of the registry.
Senator Peters is pushing for the senate to do the same.
“To drop the funding is unacceptable,” said Peters. “This investment needs to continue through 2031 if not longer depending on what happens, we have to keep going.”
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says this registry is key to helping Flint residents rise above the water crisis.
“Flitn is strong, but we definitely need the tools and assets of this registry,” said Neeley. “I continue to support families that have been victimized now through water crisis, a pandemic and now social unrest.”
“There’s a lot more work to be done,” said Hanna-Attisha.
