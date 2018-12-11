A convicted child murderer escaped more than 40-years-ago, and now the U.S. Marshals Service said he may be hiding out in Michigan.
Lester Eubanks was added to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted List, decades after he was found guilty of shooting, and bludgeoning 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener to death in 1965; in what enforcement alleged was an attempted rape.
Eubanks was serving a life sentence in Ohio when in 1973 prison officials took him to a shopping center in Columbus, and allowed him to shop unescorted as a reward for good behavior.
He never returned to his scheduled pick-up location.
The Marshals believe Eubanks is alive, and living under an alias.
Over the years, investigative leads placed him in Michigan and California, but his whereabouts remain a mystery.
“Lester Eubanks has had a lot of time on the lam,” Deputy U.S. Marshal David Siler. “Fugitives on the run as long as Eubanks tend to use that time to change their appearance, use aliases, and even start new lives. He literally could be hiding in plain sight. This is why we are asking citizens to be vigilant and contact us with any information they believe will help us apprehend him.”
Eubanks, 75, is a 5-foot-11 black male with black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he weighed approximately 175 pounds. Other unique physical characteristics include a mole under his left eye. He may be using the alias Victor Young to hide his true identity.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office or the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102. The U.S. Marshals have offered a reward up to $25,000 for information directly leading to Eubank’s arrest.
