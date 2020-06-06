GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Officials in a western Michigan city are estimating $448,000 in damage was caused during protests over the death of George Floyd that turned violent last weekend.
WOOD-TV reports Saturday that the estimate by Grand Rapids is preliminary and is for damage to public and private property.
It does not include losses due to looting. More than 100 businesses in the city were damaged.
Seven police vehicles also were set on fire.
The television station says the information on the damage was provided by the city assessor's office and that not all the data has been verified.
The estimate also does not include overtime costs for police and firefighters.
