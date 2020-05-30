Officials are explaining Executive Order 2020-105 for Michiganders who may be confused.
According to officials, section 2 of the order temporarily suspends emergency orders issued in response to the COVID-19 crisis for Arenac, Gladwin, Midland, Iosco, and Saginaw counties to the extent, such orders impede the emergency response efforts for flooding.
Officials said section 2 of the order should not be interpreted to broadly suspend all emergency orders issued to respond to COVID-19. Only those orders, to the extent they impede necessary flood response activities are suspended.
Examples of activity that is permitted to resume in the impacted areas include:
- Opening of campgrounds to offer flood survivors a place to stay
- Opening of restaurants with appropriate precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19; to allow for the availability of food to those residents who no longer have a facility for food preparation
- Opening of certain retailers to allow impacted residents to purchase goods they may have lost due to flood (e.g. clothing, appliances, durable goods)
To read Executive Order 2020-105, click here.
