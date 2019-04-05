Police are hoping this shoe will hold the key to a homicide victim’s identity.
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of a pink Nike shoe taken from a female victim.
They are hoping that someone will recognize the size 10 sneaker and be able to tell them who may have been known to wear it.
The sheriff’s office also said the victim was wearing an XL black “Faded Glory” hooded coat, with fur lining the outside of the hood.
She also had a black or dark gray hooded long sleeve “Vanity” brand shirt on.
If you know of someone who has been missing, and that may have been wearing shoes like this, or some of the other clothing described, call Detective Rick Buxton at (517)323-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.