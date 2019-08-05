The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old.
It happened on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3:27 a.m. near the intersection of Lansing Road and Shaftsburg Road.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 14-year-old, later identified as Hannah Hidalgo, was struck and killed by an eastbound vehicle while crossing Lansing Road.
The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
