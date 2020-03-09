The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of a person found over the weekend.
According to Captain Mark Bennett, Hunter Klompstra’s body was positively identified after an autopsy was performed on Monday, March 9.
Bennett said Klompstra’s body was found in a river on Saturday, March 7.
The body was taken to Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids for an autopsy.
Officials said the cause of death appears to be drowning.
Investigators do not suspect foul play.
The investigation remains open at this time.
