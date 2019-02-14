Officials have identified a man killed in a fire late Wednesday night.
Michigan State Police were called to 2545 Linney Lane in Bay County’s Kawkawlin Township at around 9:25 p.m. on Feb. 13 for reports of smoke in the garage.
When troopers arrived, they learned a couple lived at the home, and the wife was unable to locate her husband.
Emergency personnel found Lester Stark, 80, deceased in the garage.
Preliminary investigations found that he routinely worked in his garage on various projects and hobbies. Troopers said he was working in his garage the night when the fire started.
Officials are still working to figure out how the fire started.
An autopsy is scheduled for later today to determine the cause of death.
