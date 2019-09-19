Investigators have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash.
The Iosco County Sheriff’s Office was called to northbound US-23, near Astor Street, on Sept. 18 at around 3:52 p.m.
Deputies said 69-year-old Robert Rae of Oscoda was on a motorcycle, and an off-duty officer who witnessed the crash said it was obvious Rae didn’t notice the vehicle in front of him slowing and stopping for a vehicle attempting to make a left turn.
Rae was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
He was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.