Officials have identified a woman killed when her Huron County house exploded.
On Saturday, Sept. 14, at about 7:30 p.m., Harbor Beach fire and police responded to 1467 South Lakeshore in Sand Beach Township.
"It's definitely a tragedy, it's not something that happens every day," said Fire Chief Jason Lermont.
Chief Lermont described the scene as horrific.
"When we first arrived it looked like somebody blew the walls out and put the roof back down on the floor," Lermont said.
According to officials, 69-year-old Sally E. Pullen and her 50-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Sarnowski were at home. Elizabeth was ejected outside from the explosion, with the mother being trapped inside.
"Firefighters began to dig and put out the fire and cut off the roof as best they could and try to locate the victim," Lermont said.
When firefighters managed to put out the flames, they found Sally's body.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters found the daughter on the front lawn.
"They lost a family member so them being in a small community, that affects a lot of people," Lermont said.
Elizabeth was treated at a local hospital and released.
Officials put out a warning to residents in the area to watch for live wires on cars and tried to evacuate the area as quickly as possible.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
