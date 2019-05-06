Officials in Grand Blanc hope residents vote yes to renew the sinking fund millage.
Superintendent Clarence Garner with Grand Blanc Community Schools hopes residents vote yes in Tuesday’s election.
Garner said the school wants to renew the sinking fund millage. He said the money ensures that all 16 district buildings are in tip-top shape.
“It’s for capital improvement projects. So, I’m talking repairs; you can do HVAC system, you can do paving, you can do boiler work,” Garner said.
He said that with the capital improvements you could also buy real estate.
The sinking fund is a six-year renewal. It costs taxpayers less than $1 on every $1,000 of the assessed value of their home, according to Garner.
He said it might cost an average homeowner under $50 a year.
Garner said that the millage had been around for more than 40 years.
“It started in 1975 with our community saying instead of taking money out of the general fund or instead of bonding for certain projects. If we start this sinking fund back in 75, today’s dollars would generate $1.6 million to keep our buildings updated,” Garner said.
Garner wants the Grand Blanc community to know that the millage renewal will not increase taxes. He said that residents will pay less than in the past.
“It’s vital to Grand Blanc that we continue what we call this tradition of excellence with 40 plus years of having this in place,” Garner said.
The polls in Grand Blanc will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow.
