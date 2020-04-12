Officials are investigating in Bay City after an early morning structure fire.
All Bay City Department of Public Safety Fire Units were called to 511 S. Williams St. on Sunday, April 12, at 5:04 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.
Officials said when they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the structure.
Officials said they extinguished the fire with no injuries to report.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The family has set up a GoFundMe for assistance with lost items, if you would like to donate, click here.
