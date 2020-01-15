The Central Michigan University Police Department was notified of an alleged aggravated assault incident that happened on Jan. 15 at approximately 1:30 a.m. outside of the campus’ Bovee University Center.
According to CMU police, an argument involving several pedestrians and a driver of a vehicle broke out after pedestrians had thrown snowballs at the vehicle. Police say the driver confronted pedestrians with a pocket knife.
The individual with the knife drove away from the area, police say. No injuries are being reported.
During the investigation, the knife was recovered and all individuals involved have been identified.
This incident has been turned over to the Isabella County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Police are encouraging CMU students to contact police at (989) 774-3081 if they see any suspicious activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.