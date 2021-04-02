Crews responded to a fire at the former home of Jumbo’s Burger Bar in Owosso.
Firefighters were sent to the scene on S. Washington Street at about 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. Officials on the scene told TV5 no injuries were reported.
At this time, it’s not known what started the fire, but officials believe the incident is not suspicious. The incident remains under investigation.
