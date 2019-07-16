Attendance logs and video is being reviewed after someone continues to poop in a pool in a Michigan subdivision.
According to a notice posted on Buckingham Recreational Facilities Association webpage, someone continues to defecate in the Macomb County pool which serves subdivisions in the area.
In the post, the Board President wrote, in part:
Regarding the recent pool closures… Someone has been defecating in the pool. Due to the frequency over the past week, we believe this is intentional. At the present time, we are reviewing attendance logs and recorded video. Rest assured that we are following published guidelines to restore the pool to a safe and sanitary condition.
The post went on to say the pool will reopen on Friday, July 12, and that two pool attendants will be on-hand at that time. The post also said they are consulting with local authorities regarding their options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.