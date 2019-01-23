A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to help find whoever killed Melony Black.
Melony, 36, was found dead in a home in the 1200 block of Pinehurst Street on Flint’s south side in Dec. 2017.
Law enforcement officials believe she was killed somewhere else, and her body was moved to the home.
If you have any information in her death, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 Mobile app to submit your anonymous tip.
