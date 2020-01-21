The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a reminder to drivers to obey road closing signs.
The intersection of Canal and Columbia Roads in Eaton County is closed until further notice. But officials said Sunday night a man went around both sets of barricades and drove out on the ice until his truck fell through.
The department said the man then crawled into the bed of his truck and had to be rescued.
The department said “Please pay attention to the signs. This will help you avoid a ticket and running your vehicle.”
