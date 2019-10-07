A cash reward up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of a man who broke into Ricker’s M13 Market.
According to Bay County Crime Stoppers, the suspect smashed through the front door ad stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
They said the crime happened on Saturday, Oct. 5, at about 2:05 a.m.
The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair, wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood.
Crime Stoppers said he fled the scene heading west on Anderson Road in an unknown vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-422-5245.
