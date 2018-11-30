A newborn polar bear cub has died at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.
The cub was born Wednesday and moved to the zoo's intensive-care nursery on Thursday after video surveillance showed she had stopped nursing.
Officials say staff worked in shifts to provide fluids, antibiotics and infusions of polar bear blood plasma.
Zoological Society Executive Director Ron Kagan said "veterinarians were ultimately able to raise the cub's low body temperature and attempted to compensate for very low blood sugar from the outset."
A necropsy was being performed.
The Zoological Society says there only are 43 polar bears living in Association of Zoos & Aquariums-accredited zoos in the U.S.
