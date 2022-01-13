The Midland County Emergency Management team was notified about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday of a problem at the Beaverton Dam. One of the four flood gates is allowing water to flow through because the gate is stuck open.
The Beverton Dam is upstream of the Edenville Dam and a tributary of the Tobacco River in Gladwin County. Emergency officials expect an increase in water levels and speed downstream through Edenville, Sanford Lake, Sanford Dam and the city of Midland because of the changes to the river channel and lake bottoms after the Edenville Dam failure in 2020.
The river level will impact the stability of both open water and ice making it unsafe for residents to fish or walk on the river. Officials are asking the public to be aware of the potential changes and stay off the river for multiple days.
