Officials are investigating three suspicious fires in Harrison.
On July 5, deputies and the Harrison Fire Department responded to the area of Long Lake and Clare Ave. in Frost Township for a suspicious vehicle fire in the parking lot of a local business and apartment complex.
A 2005 Dodge Ram was engulfed and lost in the fire.
On July 7 at approximately 5p.m., officials and the Harrison Fire Department responded to the same area for a suspicious fire that had been set and extinguished on the east side of a building at the intersection before being more heavily damaged.
On July 9 after 2 a.m., deputies and the Harrison Fire Department responded to that same area for a third suspicious fire involving a Lincoln Continental vehicle.
The building and vehicle fires all took place at the same location.
The Harrison Fire Department has established a $5,000 reward for anyone with more information that can lead to an arrest.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (989) 539-1336.
