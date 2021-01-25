There is a new push to hold gun owners responsible if a minor is injured because the firearm wasn’t properly secured.
“I actually am the one who asked Rep. Cherry if he would support this type of legislation,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Leyton said young children and loaded guns have plagued Genesee County for years. That is why he reached out to state Rep. John Cherry for help.
“I’ve seen far too many cases where very young children have gotten their hands on guns that were carelessly left unsecured and tragedy has happened,” Leyton said.
Tragedy occurred in neighboring Shiawassee county on Friday. Police say a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself at a home in Owosso.
Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart would not comment on the investigation. But he urged gun owners to take caution.
“When you’re home and there’s kids around, if you choose to use a gun luck or a gun safe, those are your options. Or put it somewhere where it’s just not accessible,” Lenkart said.
Cherry plans to reintroduce legislation that would make it a felony if a minor is injured, maimed, or killed because a gun owner fails to properly store their firearm.
“If we save five lives by requiring people to take personal responsibility because they have to think about the consequences of their actions and their decisions, then I think it’s well worth it,” Cherry said.
The legislation calls for up to five years in prison for an injury, 10 years for serious impairment of body function, and 15 years for resulting in death.
Cherry, a Democrat, sees this bill as a deterrent. He thinks it will gain bipartisan support.
“If we’re in agreement that people need to take personal responsibility for their actions, then I think there are a good number of Republicans who can support this legislation,” Cherry said.
As for Leyton, he is hoping to testify on the bill.
“I think that if we tell the stories to the lawmakers, they’ll understand the need for this legislation,” Leyton said.
Cherry said he plans to introduce the bills later this month or in February.
